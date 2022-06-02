Silent Witness offers $400 reward to solve arson, criminal-damage cases in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in attempting to solve two recent felony criminal-damage cases in the 6300 block of Wildhorse Drive and at Coyote Springs Elementary School in the 6600 block of Cattletrack Drive.
PVPD stated in a news release that damages are in the thousands of dollars.
At about 1:40 a.m. May 27, in the 6300 block of Wildhorse Drive, police say an unknown person or persons entered an unoccupied home, splattered paint throughout the home, set fire to the carpet and turned on a water-supply hookup, flooding the home.
Three days later, at about 11:35 a.m. May 30, police were notified of significant damage at Coyote Springs Elementary School.
"Damage indicated that unknown subject(s) had been in the building for quite some time,” the release stated. “Significant amounts of graffiti were done to both the inside and the outside of the school. Due to being in a school, this crime is considered aggravated criminal damage, which is a felony.”
PVPD asks that anyone who may have information on either of these crimes call the department at 928-772-9267.
You may also call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or visit yavapaisw.com, where you may earn as much as $400 for information leading to an arrest or arrests.
