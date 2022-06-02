Obituary: Miles Weber

Miles Weber, beloved Son and Father, local business owner and friend to many, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 2, 2022.

Miles is survived by his sons, Chad, Chase and Chandler Weber; sons, Brian, Austin and Carlin Albo; Miles' father, Ronald Weber and partner, Yvonne Winkleman; brother, Damon Weber and his spouse, Christine and their sons, Griffin and Evan; brother, Troy Weber and his spouse, Deandra.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, Prescott AZ, at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow the services at the Fellowship.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.