Howard Johnson's: Last of once popular eateries closed in NY
Originally Published: June 2, 2022 10:52 p.m.
Most Read
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Need2Know: Armadilla Wax Works closes in Prescott Valley for its move back to Prescott; Danny B’s Fish Shack in Prescott Valley closes, Chino Valley location remains; Prescott Computers stays open
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 31, 2022
- Obituary: Louie Robert (Bob) Hanson
- Chandler Police arrests Prescott Valley Circle K robbery suspect in Maricopa County
- Plans underway for $64.3M runway extension at Prescott airport
- Bids range from $2M to $2.55M for purchase of old Prescott City Hall
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 25, 2022
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Breaking: Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: