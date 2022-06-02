Adoption Spotlight: Alexis
Originally Published: June 2, 2022 9:23 p.m.
Alexis is kid that loves singing songs by his favorite band Maroon 5. He loves to make people laugh and being goofy with his friends. In his free time, he enjoys being utdoors shopping and swimming. Get to know Alexis and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
