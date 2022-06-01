OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preliminary work set to start on initiative to bring high-speed internet to Yavapai County unserved rural areas Blankets 4 Kids founder Campbell takes unexpected ‘detour’ to Costa Rica Hobbs: Bid to end early voting is too late Law enforcement, public mark 1-year anniversary of Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial Three at YC singled out for teaching award YCSO’s Memorial Day weekend DUI enforcement results in 2 misdemeanor DUI drug arrests Yavapai County reports 270 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in past week Chino Valley Town Council passes tentative $46.5M budget Baby bump: Births in Arizona increase for the first time in seven years City works toward paying down $7.55M debt for new City Hall

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Yavapai County reports 270 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in past week

Originally Published: June 1, 2022 8:03 p.m.

Yavapai County reports 270 COVID-19 cases and four deaths since Wednesday May 25, 2022. There have been 49,128 positive cases and 1,228 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 20 COVID-patients, VVMC reports three patients, and the VA reports no patients.

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19. For questions about vaccine registration, or to find an appointment near you, visit www.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Whether the result comes from a self-test or a laboratory, you should take steps right away to protect yourself and others if you test positive for COVID-19.

AZDHS provides the following resource, azhealth.gov/TestedPositive with easy-to-follow instructions on what to do if you test positive.

Most important: isolate yourself for at least five days, either from the start of symptoms or from the positive test if you have no symptoms. Remain isolated, except for going to medical appointments, until you are symptom-free for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication. Continue taking precautions. That includes wearing a mask, washing your hands thoroughly and maintaining physical distance from others. Inform those you have been in close contact with over the past few days.

Someone who tests positive for COVID-19 can spread the virus as early as two days before testing positive and throughout the duration of symptoms. If you are facing an emergency such as difficulty breathing, seek immediate medical attention or call 911.

If your symptoms are mild and you need care, consult your primary care physician, consider tele-health options available through many insurance plans and medical providers or visit urgent care.

In addition to being more affordable alternatives to an emergency room visit, using alternative to ER helps to preserve capacity to treat medical emergencies.

COVID-19 FREE TESTING SITES

Yavapai County Community Health Services asks that those at testing sites wear masks, and only come to be tested if they are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

• Prescott and Prescott Valley COVID-19 Testing Site: Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. Prescott, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed: Sunday

• Cottonwood testing site: 300 South Willard St. Days: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PCR test.

• Camp Verde testing site: 1298 W Finnie Flat Road, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PCR test.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries