Yavapai County reports 270 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in past week

Yavapai County reports 270 COVID-19 cases and four deaths since Wednesday May 25, 2022. There have been 49,128 positive cases and 1,228 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 20 COVID-patients, VVMC reports three patients, and the VA reports no patients.

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19. For questions about vaccine registration, or to find an appointment near you, visit www.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Whether the result comes from a self-test or a laboratory, you should take steps right away to protect yourself and others if you test positive for COVID-19.

AZDHS provides the following resource, azhealth.gov/TestedPositive with easy-to-follow instructions on what to do if you test positive.

Most important: isolate yourself for at least five days, either from the start of symptoms or from the positive test if you have no symptoms. Remain isolated, except for going to medical appointments, until you are symptom-free for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication. Continue taking precautions. That includes wearing a mask, washing your hands thoroughly and maintaining physical distance from others. Inform those you have been in close contact with over the past few days.

Someone who tests positive for COVID-19 can spread the virus as early as two days before testing positive and throughout the duration of symptoms. If you are facing an emergency such as difficulty breathing, seek immediate medical attention or call 911.

If your symptoms are mild and you need care, consult your primary care physician, consider tele-health options available through many insurance plans and medical providers or visit urgent care.

In addition to being more affordable alternatives to an emergency room visit, using alternative to ER helps to preserve capacity to treat medical emergencies.

COVID-19 FREE TESTING SITES

Yavapai County Community Health Services asks that those at testing sites wear masks, and only come to be tested if they are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

• Prescott and Prescott Valley COVID-19 Testing Site: Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. Prescott, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed: Sunday

• Cottonwood testing site: 300 South Willard St. Days: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PCR test.

• Camp Verde testing site: 1298 W Finnie Flat Road, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PCR test.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.