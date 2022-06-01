Obituary Notice: Brian F. Vaughan

Brian F. Vaughan, born February 6, 1968, in Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away May 24, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Viewing June 3, 2022, 6-8 p.m., at Ruffner Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, Prescott Valley, which is handling arrangements.

