Thursday, June 02
Obituary Notice: Brian F. Vaughan

Originally Published: June 1, 2022 10:47 p.m.

Brian F. Vaughan, born February 6, 1968, in Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away May 24, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Viewing June 3, 2022, 6-8 p.m., at Ruffner Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, Prescott Valley, which is handling arrangements.

Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

