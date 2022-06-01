Obituary: Linda Ruth Luke (Frank)

Linda Ruth Luke (Frank), age 71, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed on May 25, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.

She was born to Elton Frank and Ruth Leavitt Frank in Harlingen, Texas on June 27, 1950. Linda attended Prescott High School and Prescott Beauty College and worked as a hairdresser. She enjoyed cooking, romantic movies and Elvis. Linda is survived by mother, Ruth Leavitt Boyd, sister, Quenna Frank Reed (Grady), many nieces and nephews, and three step-children. The service will be held at LDS church, 7885 Longlook, Prescott Valley, on June 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Services are being handled by Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the family.