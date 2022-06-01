Obituary: James Leonard Cook

James Leonard Cook passed away April 23, 2022, surrounded by family. Jim was born in Connecticut on April 29, 1943, to Leonard and Irene Cook.

James followed in his engineer father’s footsteps by attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he majored in Aeronautical Engineering and graduated in 1965. He also attended graduate school at Princeton University, and thereafter joined the Air Force and flew in Vietnam.

He was an engineer at General Electric and then a commercial pilot for the remainder of his career, flying for Saudia Airlines, Empire Airlines, and then Southwest Airlines, where he worked for over 20 years. Jim loved flying and fly fishing, riding motorcycles, and tinkering with electronics. He traveled widely, living in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Washington, Louisiana, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Texas, and ultimately Prescott, Arizona, where he lived for nearly 35 years.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Victoria H. Cook; his daughter Susan Cook, his brother William Cook, and several nephews and cousins.

A service will be held at the VA cemetery the first week of August. Donations to Prescott Firefighters Charities.

