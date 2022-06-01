Obituary: James Leonard Cook

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preliminary work set to start on initiative to bring high-speed internet to Yavapai County unserved rural areas Blankets 4 Kids founder Campbell takes unexpected ‘detour’ to Costa Rica Hobbs: Bid to end early voting is too late Law enforcement, public mark 1-year anniversary of Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial Three at YC singled out for teaching award YCSO’s Memorial Day weekend DUI enforcement results in 2 misdemeanor DUI drug arrests Yavapai County reports 270 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in past week Chino Valley Town Council passes tentative $46.5M budget Baby bump: Births in Arizona increase for the first time in seven years City works toward paying down $7.55M debt for new City Hall

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: James Leonard Cook

James Leonard Cook

James Leonard Cook

Originally Published: June 1, 2022 10:57 p.m.

James Leonard Cook passed away April 23, 2022, surrounded by family. Jim was born in Connecticut on April 29, 1943, to Leonard and Irene Cook.

James followed in his engineer father’s footsteps by attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he majored in Aeronautical Engineering and graduated in 1965. He also attended graduate school at Princeton University, and thereafter joined the Air Force and flew in Vietnam.

He was an engineer at General Electric and then a commercial pilot for the remainder of his career, flying for Saudia Airlines, Empire Airlines, and then Southwest Airlines, where he worked for over 20 years. Jim loved flying and fly fishing, riding motorcycles, and tinkering with electronics. He traveled widely, living in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Washington, Louisiana, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Texas, and ultimately Prescott, Arizona, where he lived for nearly 35 years.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Victoria H. Cook; his daughter Susan Cook, his brother William Cook, and several nephews and cousins.

A service will be held at the VA cemetery the first week of August. Donations to Prescott Firefighters Charities.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries