Church News: June 2, 2022

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of June 1, 2022:

Starting Point Church. Join us this weekend for our current series in the life of Joseph. Our Saturday service is at 5 p.m. and our Sunday service is at 10:10 a.m. Saturday has childcare and Sunday has kids church. We’re located next to Bed, Bath & Beyond. www.mysp.church.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat BeMidbar,” June 4, discusses defending ourselves and our ethics. How far? “Kabbalat Shabbat” Zoom Friday service weekly. Free 5782 calendars, free 100% cotton masks available! Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 5, in our building and online. Rev. Patty Willis: “Looking Out Over the Primordial Sea.” In ancient times, the area around Prescott was an island in the primordial sea. How does that perspective change everything? www.prescottuu.org.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave. Experience an ancient faith in a modern world and learn about Orthodox Anglican traditions! Join us Sundays, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; and Thursdays, 4 p.m. Potluck every 3rd Sunday. We’d welcome you into our family. See the difference for yourself!

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928.636.9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. The Day of Pentecost: No stone unturned, no tongue unheard. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and “Closer Look.” 4 p.m. Tuesdays: The Revealing of Jesus in the Old Testament. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, “Where Love Abides” Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Alliance Bible Church. Join us for Church in the Park this Sunday! Flinn Park, 280 Josephine St., Prescott, at 10 a.m. Pastor John’s message is “Bring your chair and picnic!” ABC has midweek fellowships and Bible studies, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks are optional at both services. Join us this Sunday for Rev. Tom Catlin’s message, “Challenges,” featuring music by Judah and Scott Neese. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all quad-city citizens to worship Saturday 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m.; Adult Sunday School, 9:10 to 9:50 a.m. Blood Drive Thursday, June 23, www.donors.Vitalant.org. Every donation can save a life! We can make a difference in many lives as we worship and pray.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “Different directions: Does the language that we speak shape the way we think?” Join linguist and foreign language teacher Dr. Gennady Medvedev from Muscat, Oman, for a talk on language acquisition around the world. Reflect on understanding human speech; June 5 at 11 a.m. Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive. Sunday worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Live-streaming. Masking is optional. All are welcome. Free meal June 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. served in Fellowship Hall. Come let us serve you. Drive up takeout meals offered as well.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church – Join us for worship Sundays at 9:30 with bible studies following. Adult bible study Tuesdays at 10. Women’s bible study Fridays at 9:30. Jesus tells us, “If a man loves Me, he will keep My words. He that does not love Me does not keep what I say.”

Prescott United Methodist Church – “Draw The Circle Wide” with Rev. Dan Hurlbert. In-person worship and live streaming (prescottumc.com/videos); Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Online “Prayer Time” at 2 p.m. (weekdays) and “Bilingual Devotionals” at 6 p.m. (Tuesdays, Thursdays). 505 W. Gurley St., west of courthouse plaza, 928-778-1950.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, June 3, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in-person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Realms of Glory Ministries, June 3-4, Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. Prophet Lawrence Gregor from South Wales, Australia, is at ROGM. Meetings are held at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 S. Campbell St., Prescott. For more information, www.Realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710.

Prescott Community Church, www.pccaz.org, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Live streaming available. Come worship our Lord with us this week: Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10. Communion will be offered. Sermon series “Third Person Powerful.” The Spirit alive today, “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

Chino Valley United Methodist Church. Join us Sunday, 10 a.m. June 5 Pentecost Sunday. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “Pentecost Thoughts / Bewilderment.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and website. Sunday school: adults, 9 a.m.; children, 10 a.m. 735 E. Road 1 South.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday School classes, and at 10:30 for our worship service. This week, guest speaker Roger Poppen teaches “Losing Heart?” (2 Corinthians 4). Join us for our monthly all-church lunch after the service! Find us at 148 S. Marina St., Prescott.

Trinity Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School! – Join us at 630 Park Ave. Sign your child up today for a week of Bible stories, fun, and games! – June 27 through July 1, 9 a.m. to noon. Toddlers to Grade 6 – aztrinityministries@gmail.com or 928-445-4536.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation and Messages at every service, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

American Lutheran Church - We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.