Obituary: Mitchell Dean Riggs (Mitch)

Mitchell Dean Riggs (Mitch). (Courtesy)

Mitchell Dean Riggs (Mitch). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 30, 2022 7:19 p.m.

Mitchell Dean Riggs (Mitch), passed away peacefully, going home to God on May 31st, 2022 after a long battle with a chronic illness.

The son of Russell Rodney Riggs and Blanche Florence Olswang Riggs, Mitch was born Aug. 20th, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At the age of 18, Mitch enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He valued this service highly attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Mitch served in Vietnam as Crew Chief on Medevac missions rescuing the Wounded in Action under enemy fire. He was recognized with a Purple Heart specifically for “wounds received in action against insurgent Communist Guerrilla forces on 7 Dec. 1969 in the Republic of Vietnam”.

His specialty in the Corps. was Helicopter Mechanic. He reenlisted as Marine Corps Recruiter; married, started his family in Iowa, earning his degree in Law Enforcement at Des Moines Area Community College.

After the Marines, Mitch worked as a Police Officer in Iowa, & Mesa, AZ as Detective & Sergeant. After police work, he pursued: his own construction company; medical transportation in Phoenix & Prescott, AZ.

Mitch enjoyed bass fishing, hunting; auto mechanics, restoring old vehicles and fast cars. There wasn’t much that Mitch couldn’t build or fix. Throughout it all, playing the guitar was his lifelong passion. His love of music was varied -mostly Country; also Blues & Choral music.

When his health was failing, he spent hours playing his guitars, working up his favorite songs.

Mitch was a loving husband, father, & grandfather. His big heart lives on through us who miss him.

He is preceded in death by Robyn Lee Riggs, St George, UT. Mitch is survived by his wife, Margy Rogers Riggs, Mesa, AZ; daughter Monica Hayes (Duane); son Jack Riggs, Caldwell, ID; his grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Mitch’s Celebration of Life service will be on Aug. 31st 2022 at 11:00am at Two Rivers Church, 326 E. Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert AZ. Lunch reception to follow. All who knew & loved Mitch are welcome to attend!

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley, Gilbert AZ.

Information provided by the family.

