United Animal Friends hosts 'Kitten Kaboodle' on Saturday

Adopters can meet dozens of kittens of varying breeds, ages, sizes, colors and personalities at “Kitten Kaboodle,” a special adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Kitty City at Petco in Prescott.

United Animal Friends (UAF) has a multitude of kittens possessing an array of temperaments, behaviors, and energy levels hoping to find their “purrfect furever homes.” The kittens’ unique qualities will be matched to the adopters’ lifestyle. The event promises to be “pawsitively furbulous.”

All kittens have appropriate vaccinations for their ages, have tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, are spayed/neutered and microchipped. The adoption fee for a kitten is $100 or two for $125.

For more information call 928-778-2924 or visit www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.