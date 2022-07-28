Obituary Notice: William (Bill) Millard Norton
Originally Published: July 28, 2022 8:45 p.m.
William (Bill) Millard Norton, a 15-year former resident of Prescott, Arizona, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1947, passed away July 9, 2022 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Arrangements entrusted to Hood Mortuary of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
