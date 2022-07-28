Last day to vote early in-person for Aug. 2 primary is Friday, July 29

For Yavapai County voters planning to vote early for the Aug. 2 primary, the County Recorder’s Office has announced that Friday, July 29 is the last day to vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot.

In a Thursday, July 28 news release, the Recorder’s Office states that voters may vote early in-person or replacement ballot at:

• The County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Prescott, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Prescott Valley Town Center, 7501 E. Skoog Boulevard, Prescott, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Yavapai County Recorder’s office, 10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Emergency voting is available Monday, Aug. 1, at the County Recorder’s Offices in Prescott and Prescott Valley, according to the news release.

It adds that voters should no longer mail in their ballots, because the ballots will not arrive in time for the Aug. 2 primary, and late ballots will not be tabulated.

All ballots must be hand delivered to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, to an Official Ballot Drop Box, or to a Vote Center location no later than 7 p.m. on primary day, Tuesday, Aug. 2. The recorder reminds voters to sign their ballot affidavit envelope in their original handwriting.

Information on the county’s 19 drop box locations is available at https://www.yavapaivotes.gov/Voter-Registration/Drop-Box-Locations.

Voters needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248, extension 9, or email voter.registration@yavapai.gov.