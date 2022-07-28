Last day to vote early in-person for Aug. 2 primary is Friday, July 29
For Yavapai County voters planning to vote early for the Aug. 2 primary, the County Recorder’s Office has announced that Friday, July 29 is the last day to vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot.
In a Thursday, July 28 news release, the Recorder’s Office states that voters may vote early in-person or replacement ballot at:
• The County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Prescott, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Prescott Valley Town Center, 7501 E. Skoog Boulevard, Prescott, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Yavapai County Recorder’s office, 10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Emergency voting is available Monday, Aug. 1, at the County Recorder’s Offices in Prescott and Prescott Valley, according to the news release.
It adds that voters should no longer mail in their ballots, because the ballots will not arrive in time for the Aug. 2 primary, and late ballots will not be tabulated.
All ballots must be hand delivered to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, to an Official Ballot Drop Box, or to a Vote Center location no later than 7 p.m. on primary day, Tuesday, Aug. 2. The recorder reminds voters to sign their ballot affidavit envelope in their original handwriting.
Information on the county’s 19 drop box locations is available at https://www.yavapaivotes.gov/Voter-Registration/Drop-Box-Locations.
Voters needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248, extension 9, or email voter.registration@yavapai.gov.
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Need2Know: Prescott’s Vibes Juice Bar gets fresh ownership; Prescott Dentistry to join giving military members ‘day of free’; The Doctors Office offers IV hydration therapy
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Prescott Council set to begin process to fill Hall’s vacancy
- Obituary: Carol Ann (Cleckner) White
- Obituary: Toby Leigh Howard
- Lightning results in 2 new fire starts on Williams Ranger District
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: