City of Prescott seeks applicants for City Council vacancy

Prescott residents interested in being appointed to the unexpired City Council term that was vacated with the July 25 resignation of former Councilwoman Jessica Hall are being asked to access an application on the city’s website.

The application is available at https://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/council/. Along with basic contact information, the application also asks questions such as whether the applicant has ever been convicted of any felony or misdemeanor offense. It notes that a “yes” answer does not automatically disqualify the applicant from consideration.

In addition, the application asks why the applicant is interested in serving on the council; what civic and/or professional organizations the person is involved with; and the applicant’s vision for Prescott over the next 10 years.

Applicants must have been a registered voter in the City of Prescott for at least one year prior to the appointment. During a meeting on Tuesday, July 26, the City Council voted to fill Hall’s vacancy through November 2023.

Applications are due to the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Applications will be reviewed in closed-door executive session on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at which time the council will select the candidates to be interviewed at a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. It is the intent of the City Council to have the selected candidate sworn into office at the Tuesday, Sept. 13 voting meeting.

More information about the vacancy is available on the city’s website at https://www.prescott-az.gov/, or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 928-777-1437.