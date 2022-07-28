City of Prescott seeks applicants for City Council vacancy
Prescott residents interested in being appointed to the unexpired City Council term that was vacated with the July 25 resignation of former Councilwoman Jessica Hall are being asked to access an application on the city’s website.
The application is available at https://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/council/. Along with basic contact information, the application also asks questions such as whether the applicant has ever been convicted of any felony or misdemeanor offense. It notes that a “yes” answer does not automatically disqualify the applicant from consideration.
In addition, the application asks why the applicant is interested in serving on the council; what civic and/or professional organizations the person is involved with; and the applicant’s vision for Prescott over the next 10 years.
Applicants must have been a registered voter in the City of Prescott for at least one year prior to the appointment. During a meeting on Tuesday, July 26, the City Council voted to fill Hall’s vacancy through November 2023.
Applications are due to the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Applications will be reviewed in closed-door executive session on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at which time the council will select the candidates to be interviewed at a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. It is the intent of the City Council to have the selected candidate sworn into office at the Tuesday, Sept. 13 voting meeting.
More information about the vacancy is available on the city’s website at https://www.prescott-az.gov/, or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 928-777-1437.
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Need2Know: Prescott’s Vibes Juice Bar gets fresh ownership; Prescott Dentistry to join giving military members ‘day of free’; The Doctors Office offers IV hydration therapy
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Prescott Council set to begin process to fill Hall’s vacancy
- Obituary: Carol Ann (Cleckner) White
- Obituary: Toby Leigh Howard
- Lightning results in 2 new fire starts on Williams Ranger District
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: