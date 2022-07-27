Obituary: Irene M. Beairsto

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant Remaining five Prescott water wells undergo testing for PFAS; results expected in six to eight months Prescott Council vacancy appointment will run through 2023 city election cycle Photo: Moonsoon flood debris closes Fain Lake footbridge Yavapai County outreach event planned in Skull Valley July 28 Prescott Unified seeks to reward dedicated faculty and staff with salary hikes Ask a cop: What community wide celebration is happening Tuesday, Aug. 2? YCSO arrests 3 suspects in shots-fired incident in Cottonwood-Verde Village Prescott Valley Police accepting Citizen Police Academy applications Sandbags, sand replenished at CAFMA in Prescott Valley for residents prepping for monsoon rains

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Irene M. Beairsto

Irene M. Beairsto, (Courtesy)

Irene M. Beairsto, (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 27, 2022 6 p.m.

Irene M. Beairsto (88) passed away peacefully July 24, 2022, in Fernandina Beach, Florida. She was born September 14, 1933 in New York City, and after getting married she lived in Middletown, New York, for 36 years where she raised her six children with husband David. In 1989 they moved to Prescott, Arizona, and enjoyed 20 years in the Southwest before David passed away in 2009. Irene moved back to the East Coast in 2013 to be closer to family, residing for almost four years in Marlborough, Massachusetts. In 2017 Irene relocated to northeast Florida where two of her daughters were moving for their pending retirements.

Irene (Dolly) worked for many years as a bookkeeper in New York and Arizona. She was a member of her church choir in Prescott and enjoyed listening to music (especially live piano), knitting, reading, and watching movies. She was also a passionate baseball fan over the years, cheering for the Yankees, Diamondbacks, and finally the Red Sox as she moved around the country. Irene loved the holidays, preparing hundreds of cookies and treats which she shared with friends, family, and the local fire department in Prescott. Irene volunteered at her church and children’s schools, as well as with the Girl Scouts and other organizations. She also generously donated to various charities over the years, with a particular passion for the welfare of children. Irene’s beautifully knitted creations, including intricately crafted afghans, baby blankets, and infant attire, were often given to various charitable organizations for fundraising.

Irene is survived by sons Stephen (Brenda) and David (Sally), and daughters Teresa (John), Sandra, Lisa (Kurt), and Cynthia (David), as well as 14 grandchildren, Erica, Kiele, Taylor (Jennifer), Jenna, Noah, Lacey, Rachel, Philip, Zachary, Sarah (Jeffrey), Hannah, Leah, Emmah, and Lauren (Matt), and great-granddaughter Althea.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church, 202 North 4th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries