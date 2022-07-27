Obituary: Irene M. Beairsto

Irene M. Beairsto (88) passed away peacefully July 24, 2022, in Fernandina Beach, Florida. She was born September 14, 1933 in New York City, and after getting married she lived in Middletown, New York, for 36 years where she raised her six children with husband David. In 1989 they moved to Prescott, Arizona, and enjoyed 20 years in the Southwest before David passed away in 2009. Irene moved back to the East Coast in 2013 to be closer to family, residing for almost four years in Marlborough, Massachusetts. In 2017 Irene relocated to northeast Florida where two of her daughters were moving for their pending retirements.

Irene (Dolly) worked for many years as a bookkeeper in New York and Arizona. She was a member of her church choir in Prescott and enjoyed listening to music (especially live piano), knitting, reading, and watching movies. She was also a passionate baseball fan over the years, cheering for the Yankees, Diamondbacks, and finally the Red Sox as she moved around the country. Irene loved the holidays, preparing hundreds of cookies and treats which she shared with friends, family, and the local fire department in Prescott. Irene volunteered at her church and children’s schools, as well as with the Girl Scouts and other organizations. She also generously donated to various charities over the years, with a particular passion for the welfare of children. Irene’s beautifully knitted creations, including intricately crafted afghans, baby blankets, and infant attire, were often given to various charitable organizations for fundraising.

Irene is survived by sons Stephen (Brenda) and David (Sally), and daughters Teresa (John), Sandra, Lisa (Kurt), and Cynthia (David), as well as 14 grandchildren, Erica, Kiele, Taylor (Jennifer), Jenna, Noah, Lacey, Rachel, Philip, Zachary, Sarah (Jeffrey), Hannah, Leah, Emmah, and Lauren (Matt), and great-granddaughter Althea.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church, 202 North 4th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Information provided by the funeral home.