Church News: July 28. 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of July 27, 2022:

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids are at 10. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat Mattot/Masei,” July 30. “Tisha B’Av,” Aug. 7 – discusses removing women rights; oaths; unethical war; purifications; refuge from hatreds. Zoom Friday Shabbat service weekly. Free 100% cotton masks! Arrange consultations/discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday ABC celebrates what God did through the Mexico Mission Team! Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship, mid-week fellowships and Bible studies. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Sunday, July 31: “Remember Your Baptism.” Gospel music led by Joyous Noise: “He Touched Me,” “Jesus, We Just Want to Thank You,” “It is No Secret,” “Turn Your Eyes upon Jesus,” and more. Luncheon following. Celebrate with us!

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s and Men’s ministries on summer break. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets 10 a.m. Sunday, July 31, in our building and online. Dr. Ernesto Todd Mireles, professor of Social Justice Studies at Prescott College. “How the Aztec craze of the 18th and 19th centuries helped ignite the immigration battles of the 21st century.” prescottuu.org.

Prescott United Methodist Church. Discover Arizona’s first Protestant church with in-person worship Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Live streaming on Facebook: prescottumc.com/videos, plus online “Prayer Time” at 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 505 W. Gurley St. (at Summit Avenue), just west of the courthouse plaza. 928-778-1950.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Worship Service Sunday, 9:30 a.m., followed with refreshments and an Adult Bible Study. Children’s Sunday School will resume in September. Adult Bible Study also on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Come and hear the Word, leave all your troubles here with God.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, July 29, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study, 10 a.m. Saturdays. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. Pastors Steven and Diane Barry are affiliated with Christian International, Dr. Bill Hamon, and with Andrew Womack Ministries. Visit www.realmsofgloryministries.com or call 928-717-1710. See you this Sunday!

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks optional at both services. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message: “Be Ye Transformed.” Musical guest is Terry Furlong. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

St. Paul’s Anglican Church welcomes you! 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Services: Sundays, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. We are a traditional Anglican parish using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Come back to your roots and find comfort in the familiar! For questions or further information call 928-327-9479.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship and fellowship are offered every Sunday at 10 a.m. and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org. 928-445-4536.

First Southern of Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View, will be open for Sunday Morning Worship on July 31 at 10:30 a.m. Missions Strategist Omer Irby will share with us “God’s Unending Love” from the book of Hosea. Kid City is closed for Family Worship Sunday. www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Come worship our Lord with us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship starts at 10. Pastor Dave shares his message “Miracles and Jesus.” We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista: “Elements of Sound.” Join Sound Therapist Niki Shields at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Experience the healing power of sound with gongs, crystal bowls, chimes, and more. Sit on a chair or bring a towel for the floor. All are welcome! Masks required.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church. All are welcome! 10 a.m. Sunday, July 31. The worship service this week will be all singing, hymns, praise songs and performance music from some of our talented members; along with a special fellowship following the service. Live streamed on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org.

Mountain Reformed Church. Join us this Sunday, as the Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm returns to preach an inspiring message. Special music will feature our bell choir, the Mountain Reformed Ringers, led by Jim Klein. Coffee fellowship at 10, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott, or SolidRockPrescott.org. Join us at 10:30 a.m. for our worship service, or come at 9 for Sunday School classes. This week, guest speaker Bob Childress shares from Romans 12:10-13, “Devoted to One Another.” Coffee and donuts available before service.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites you for traditional Eucharist Services. 2000 Shepherds Lane; www.slecp.org. We offer a food pantry for all communities, donations accepted Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon for drive-up pickup. Summer “Camp for Adults,” Chapel Rock Aug.1-4, registration now open, fellowship/worship.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9. Masking optional. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch July 8 at 11 a.m. served in Fellowship Hall. Curbside takeout lunches also available.

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation and Messages at every service, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.