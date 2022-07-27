Adoption Spotlight: LaShaw
Originally Published: July 27, 2022 5:23 p.m.
LaShaw is a charming, loving, and an easy-going young man. He loves trying new things and enjoys writing music, playing board games and sports. When he’s not in school or playing video games, he stays active with football, baseball and basketball. Get to know LaShaw and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Need2Know: Prescott’s Vibes Juice Bar gets fresh ownership; Prescott Dentistry to join giving military members ‘day of free’; The Doctors Office offers IV hydration therapy
- Prescott Council set to begin process to fill Hall’s vacancy
- Prescott Valley man arrested for DUI after crash into house
- Obituary: Toby Leigh Howard
- Lightning results in 2 new fire starts on Williams Ranger District
- Obituary: Carol Ann (Cleckner) White
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: