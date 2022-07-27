Adoption Spotlight: Klay

Klay is a happy, funny, and intelligent person who enjoys many hobbies. She likes to being creative, loves art, singing and playing the viola. She enjoys watching and playing basketball and football and cheers for the Dallas Cowboys and Golden State Warriors. Klay would like to attend college at the University of Arizona or UCLA and pursue a career in graphic design. Get to know Klay and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.