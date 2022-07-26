Obituary: Larry Lee Perry
Larry Lee Perry, 75, passed away on July 17, 2022 at his property on the outskirts of Bagdad, Arizona.
He was born in Paris, Illinois, the youngest of seven children born to Fred and Lucille (Simpson) Perry. Larry is survived by his sisters, Fern (Joe) Keys (Hume, Illinois) and Beulah Liffick (Council Bluffs, Iowa), his son Rodney (Maggie) Perry (Tucson, Arizona), granddaughters Denise Perry (Peoria, Arizona) and Donna Schott (Peoria, Arizona), and his daughter Rebecca Alexander (Wickenburg Arizona). Larry retired from Freeport McMoRan after 37 years of service in the Bagdad copper mine operations. He was an avid horseman and his legacy included active service in the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Posse. Arrangements have been entrusted to David’s Desert Chapel Funeral Home, Wickenburg Arizona.
Information provided by family.
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 19, 2022
- Need2Know: Prescott’s Vibes Juice Bar gets fresh ownership; Prescott Dentistry to join giving military members ‘day of free’; The Doctors Office offers IV hydration therapy
- Prescott Valley man arrested for DUI after crash into house
- Prescott Council set to begin process to fill Hall’s vacancy
- Postponed Trump rally in Prescott Valley now scheduled for Friday, July 22
- Exceptional Healthcare Inc. to host groundbreaking ceremony Friday for new facility on Highway 69
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: