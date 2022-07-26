Obituary: Larry Lee Perry

Larry Lee Perry, 75, passed away on July 17, 2022 at his property on the outskirts of Bagdad, Arizona.

He was born in Paris, Illinois, the youngest of seven children born to Fred and Lucille (Simpson) Perry. Larry is survived by his sisters, Fern (Joe) Keys (Hume, Illinois) and Beulah Liffick (Council Bluffs, Iowa), his son Rodney (Maggie) Perry (Tucson, Arizona), granddaughters Denise Perry (Peoria, Arizona) and Donna Schott (Peoria, Arizona), and his daughter Rebecca Alexander (Wickenburg Arizona). Larry retired from Freeport McMoRan after 37 years of service in the Bagdad copper mine operations. He was an avid horseman and his legacy included active service in the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Posse. Arrangements have been entrusted to David’s Desert Chapel Funeral Home, Wickenburg Arizona.

Information provided by family.