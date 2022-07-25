OFFERS
Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates '70s roots with 'Call of the Disco Ball' gala in November; tickets now on sale

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates ’70s roots with ‘Call of the Disco Ball’ gala in November; tickets now on sale

Tickets now on sale for the gala's return in November, at www.azbigs.org. (Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 25, 2022 6:20 p.m.

For the first time in two years, the Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters will be resuming its annual gala with this year’s theme to be “Call of the Disco Ball.”

The agency celebrating its 50th year will pay homage to its ’70s roots with not only a disco-themed party but with stories about the “wonder and hope” created through matches between the agency’s supervised “Bigs” and “Littles.”

The fun begins at the gala to be held in the Prescott Resort ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 12 starting with registration at 5:30 p.m. and the event at 6. Don’t want to miss out? Tickets are now on sale at www.azbigs.org.

Individual tickets for the Saturday Night Fever-themed gala are $150 each and will include a gourmet menu of 1970’s food, music by Funk Frequency, a dance ball with “disco balls galore.” After a full complement of appetizers to include Swedish meatballs, pimento and cheese finger sandwiches, Cheeze Whiz and Ritz Crackers just to name a few. Waiters will serve a cherry fruit cocktail Jell-O mold between the French onion soup dish and the dinner choices: beef wellington, Polynesian Peach Chicken and stuffed pepper.

All attenders are invited to participate in a silent auction, participate in a “Dueling Bartenders” show featuring Barry Barbe and Bob Kolar, and purchase $25-a piece tickets for a chance to win a 2.5-carat diamond tennis bracelet donated by Raskin’s Jewelers.

If that’s not enough, YBBBS this year will also be hosting an after party at the Elks Theater between 9 and 11 p.m. with tickets for that event to be sold for $40 each. The party will include more music, games, cocktails and other celebrations.

YBBBS has created various packages including a $400 VIP package with two gala and two after-party tickets with four Dueling Bartender tickets and two raffle tickets. There is also an after party only package for $150 or a table of 10 gala package for $1,500.

For more information, visit the agency website.

Information from Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters.

