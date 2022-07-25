Recorder: Last day to mail ballots for Aug. 2 primary is Tuesday, July 26

For Yavapai County voters interested in mailing in their ballots for the Aug. 2 primary, the County Recorder’s Office has announced that Tuesday, July 26, is the last day that ballots should be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service.

After that date, all completed ballots should be hand delivered to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, to an official ballot drop box, or to a Vote Center location no later than 7 p.m. on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a July 25 news release from the County Recorder.

Voters may also still vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot through July 29 at:

• The County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Prescott, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Prescott Valley Town Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Yavapai County Recorder’s office, 10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Voters needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248, ext. 9, or email voter.registration@yavapai.gov.

The county’s 19 drop box locations are listed at https://www.yavapaivotes.gov/Voter-Registration/Drop-Box-Locations.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Recorder's Office.