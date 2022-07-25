Pets of the Week: Three lovely Misses (Catty Shack)

These girls were found with their two brothers (adopted) outside in Prescott Valley. Mom was fed as a stray and had her litter of five around March 21.

They are: Miss Mitzi, a beautiful tabby; Miss Tupelo, an adorable Tortie; and Miss Reno, a shiny black coat with a little white.

These cuties can now be seen at Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.