Pet of the Week: Ron (United Animal Friends)

Ron is a large cat weighing in at 20 pounds, so there’s a lot of him to love. He is very friendly and will turn upside down so you can rub his cheeks, chin and belly. Ron is not comfortable around other cats and keeps an eye on them from his condo.

So, he would benefit from being the only cat in the household. He enjoys playing with children who respect his limits.

Ron is a handsome 4-1/2-year-old, with short grey and cream hair and adorable white paws. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting Ron, complete an application at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that Ron is the right fit for your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.