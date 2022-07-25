Pet of the Week: Ron (United Animal Friends)
Ron is a large cat weighing in at 20 pounds, so there’s a lot of him to love. He is very friendly and will turn upside down so you can rub his cheeks, chin and belly. Ron is not comfortable around other cats and keeps an eye on them from his condo.
So, he would benefit from being the only cat in the household. He enjoys playing with children who respect his limits.
Ron is a handsome 4-1/2-year-old, with short grey and cream hair and adorable white paws. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and microchipped.
If you are interested in adopting Ron, complete an application at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that Ron is the right fit for your home.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 19, 2022
- Postponed Trump rally in Prescott Valley now scheduled for Friday, July 22
- Need2Know: Prescott’s Vibes Juice Bar gets fresh ownership; Prescott Dentistry to join giving military members ‘day of free’; The Doctors Office offers IV hydration therapy
- Prescott Valley man arrested for DUI after crash into house
- Exceptional Healthcare Inc. to host groundbreaking ceremony Friday for new facility on Highway 69
- Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: