Pet of the Week: Ron (United Animal Friends)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates ’70s roots with ‘Call of the Disco Ball’ gala in November; tickets now on sale YCSO interviews persons of interest in shots-fired incident in Cottonwood-Verde Village Arizona in Brief: Free public dance exhibition hosted by Mile High Square Dance Club Chino Valley schools welcome students back on Aug. 3; faculty, staff treated to pay incentives Watson Lake car show less than 2 weeks away! Recorder: Last day to mail ballots for Aug. 2 primary is Tuesday, July 26 Current elections manager chosen as new Yavapai County Recorder Pima County prosecutor in abortion suit sides with Planned Parenthood Dewey-Humboldt council delays text amendment to town’s zoning ordinance regarding ‘agri-tourism’ Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home

Subscribe Now
Monday, July 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Ron (United Animal Friends)

Ron is a handsome 4-1/2-year-old, with short grey and cream hair and adorable white paws. (Courtesy photo)

Ron is a handsome 4-1/2-year-old, with short grey and cream hair and adorable white paws. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 25, 2022 5:49 p.m.

Ron is a large cat weighing in at 20 pounds, so there’s a lot of him to love. He is very friendly and will turn upside down so you can rub his cheeks, chin and belly. Ron is not comfortable around other cats and keeps an eye on them from his condo. 

So, he would benefit from being the only cat in the household. He enjoys playing with children who respect his limits.

Ron is a handsome 4-1/2-year-old, with short grey and cream hair and adorable white paws. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting Ron, complete an application at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that Ron is the right fit for your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries