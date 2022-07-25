Pet of the Week: Janet Jackson (Yavapai Humane Society)
Janet Jackson is currently at Yavapai Humane Society! Yes, you could be going for a walk or cuddling on the couch with Janet Jackson tonight! Miss Jackson is ready to sing her way into your life!
She’s a beautiful 3-1/2-year-old Retriever mix weighing in at about 57 pounds. She’s been with us since February when she came to us as a stray. She was a little shy at first and still can be around new people. She’s come out of her shell as she gets to know people and, when you first meet her, she might be a little timid, but before you know it she’ll be jumping in your lap looking for all your love and attention.
Miss Jackson is super affectionate and everyone describes her as a sweetie pie. She’s just looking for someone to give all her unconditional love to. She walks great on a leash, loves being in the Bark Park playing and running around, she listens well and loves her treats! She’d probably do best with patient adopters who will allow her time to get to know them and her new surroundings and will continue to give her positive socialization to help build her confidence.
If you’d like to meet the beautiful Miss Jackson, give us a call at 928-445-2666 and tell them you want to meet Janet Jackson!
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
