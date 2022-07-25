Pet of the Week: Ivy (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Ivy is a 1-1/2-year-old female golden and white tabby. She has Abyssinian characteristics and look, so we believe she is an Abyssinian mix.

She was found as a stray and brought to Miss Kitty’s. She talks and chatters her greetings to get your attention. She is super friendly and enjoys sitting on your lap. She loves to play and even plays on her own, batting balls and springs across the floor! She would do best in a home with no other cats and no young children. Since she has tons of energy, she’ll thrive if she has plenty of toys, cat trees and play time. She really is a character!

To meet Ivy, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.