Pet of the Week: Briar (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Briar, an approximately 3- to 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix. Briar came to the shelter as a stray and is now looking for her new home.

She is timid when meeting new people for the first time but does not take long to warm up. She is house trained, quiet, and gets along well with other dogs.

If you would like to meet this sweetheart, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.