Pet of the Week: Briar (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Originally Published: July 25, 2022 5:43 p.m.
Meet Briar, an approximately 3- to 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix. Briar came to the shelter as a stray and is now looking for her new home.
She is timid when meeting new people for the first time but does not take long to warm up. She is house trained, quiet, and gets along well with other dogs.
If you would like to meet this sweetheart, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
Most Read
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 19, 2022
- Postponed Trump rally in Prescott Valley now scheduled for Friday, July 22
- Need2Know: Prescott’s Vibes Juice Bar gets fresh ownership; Prescott Dentistry to join giving military members ‘day of free’; The Doctors Office offers IV hydration therapy
- Prescott Valley man arrested for DUI after crash into house
- Exceptional Healthcare Inc. to host groundbreaking ceremony Friday for new facility on Highway 69
- Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: