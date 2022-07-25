Adoption Spotlight: Mia
Originally Published: July 25, 2022 6:43 p.m.
Mia is a compassionate, independent and hard-working girl who is extremely dedicated to achieving her goals –including a career in forensics one day. Like most girls her age, she is interested in anything related to hair and makeup and loves spending time with friends. Her favorite food is wings and her favorite place to get wings is 5 & Diner. Get to know Mia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 19, 2022
- Postponed Trump rally in Prescott Valley now scheduled for Friday, July 22
- Need2Know: Prescott’s Vibes Juice Bar gets fresh ownership; Prescott Dentistry to join giving military members ‘day of free’; The Doctors Office offers IV hydration therapy
- Prescott Valley man arrested for DUI after crash into house
- Exceptional Healthcare Inc. to host groundbreaking ceremony Friday for new facility on Highway 69
- Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: