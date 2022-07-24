OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home Prescott Council set to begin process to fill Hall’s vacancy Dignity Health-YRMC’s new leader excited for future prospects of health care delivery in the region Judge: Governor cannot deny COVID relief funds to schools with mask mandates Noted policy maker to speak at Yavapai County Republican Women event Need2Know: Prescott’s Vibes Juice Bar gets fresh ownership; Prescott Dentistry to join giving military members ‘day of free’; The Doctors Office offers IV hydration therapy Rise of the robotexts: As new rules curbed spam calls, texts took off Slump for tech chops off chunk of Wall Street's winning week Trump stresses economy, border issues, 2020 election in supporting slate of Republican candidates Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Sunday, July 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home

Melanie E. Rauscher, a contestant on the “Naked & Afraid” reality TV show, died this past week in Prescott, police said. She was 35. (Discovery Channel)

Melanie E. Rauscher, a contestant on the “Naked & Afraid” reality TV show, died this past week in Prescott, police said. She was 35. (Discovery Channel)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 24, 2022 noon

“Naked & Afraid” reality TV show contestant Melanie E. Rauscher died this past week in Prescott, the Prescott Police Department confirmed to the Courier Sunday, July 24. She was 35.

Rauscher, who appeared on two seasons of the Discovery Channel show, was reportedly dog sitting at a Prescott home, according to multiple sources on the internet. When the homeowners returned on Sunday, July 17, they found Rauscher’s body on the bed in the guest room.

Prescott Police are investigating.

According to TMZ news, several cans of compressed air, which are generally used to clean dust off electronics, were found near her body. While it's unclear if Rauscher consumed the contents of the cans, police said there were no immediate signs of foul play at the scene, nor did they find a suicide note or drug paraphernalia. The dog under her care was unharmed.

The Yavapai County Medical Examiner has yet to establish Rauscher’s cause of death.

Rauscher was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; she graduated from Kennedy-Kenrick High School and went on to attend Old Dominion University in Virginia, according to an obituary on Legacy.com.

The future reality TV star served honorably in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN-17 during the Iraq War. At the time of her passing, she reportedly was employed at the Prescott VA Medical Center.

Rauscher was an avid outdoor enthusiast. She loved camping and hiking. She participated in reality TV shows “Naked & Afraid” in 2013 and spinoff “XL” in 2015.

Jeremy McCaa, who was on one of the shows with Rauscher, posted a tribute to her on his Facebook page, saying he was "feeling broken."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries