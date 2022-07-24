Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
“Naked & Afraid” reality TV show contestant Melanie E. Rauscher died this past week in Prescott, the Prescott Police Department confirmed to the Courier Sunday, July 24. She was 35.
Rauscher, who appeared on two seasons of the Discovery Channel show, was reportedly dog sitting at a Prescott home, according to multiple sources on the internet. When the homeowners returned on Sunday, July 17, they found Rauscher’s body on the bed in the guest room.
Prescott Police are investigating.
According to TMZ news, several cans of compressed air, which are generally used to clean dust off electronics, were found near her body. While it's unclear if Rauscher consumed the contents of the cans, police said there were no immediate signs of foul play at the scene, nor did they find a suicide note or drug paraphernalia. The dog under her care was unharmed.
The Yavapai County Medical Examiner has yet to establish Rauscher’s cause of death.
Rauscher was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; she graduated from Kennedy-Kenrick High School and went on to attend Old Dominion University in Virginia, according to an obituary on Legacy.com.
The future reality TV star served honorably in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN-17 during the Iraq War. At the time of her passing, she reportedly was employed at the Prescott VA Medical Center.
Rauscher was an avid outdoor enthusiast. She loved camping and hiking. She participated in reality TV shows “Naked & Afraid” in 2013 and spinoff “XL” in 2015.
Jeremy McCaa, who was on one of the shows with Rauscher, posted a tribute to her on his Facebook page, saying he was "feeling broken."
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 19, 2022
- Postponed Trump rally in Prescott Valley now scheduled for Friday, July 22
- Need2Know: Memaw’s Wild Herbs celebrates grand opening in Prescott Valley; Sammies Burger Joint opens at North Highway 89 and Willow Lake Road roundabout; Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona seeks...
- CDC: Yavapai among 10 Arizona counties with high COVID-19 community levels
- Catch-22 — Day 17: Peoria woman wanted on assault, disorderly conduct charges
- Stop yelling at tourists, say police in Arizona destination
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: