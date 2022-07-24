Northern Arizona Wranglers knock out Tucson Sugar Skulls to advance to IFL Western Conference Championship against Rattlers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home Prescott Council set to begin process to fill Hall’s vacancy Dignity Health-YRMC’s new leader excited for future prospects of health care delivery in the region Judge: Governor cannot deny COVID relief funds to schools with mask mandates Noted policy maker to speak at Yavapai County Republican Women event Need2Know: Prescott’s Vibes Juice Bar gets fresh ownership; Prescott Dentistry to join giving military members ‘day of free’; The Doctors Office offers IV hydration therapy Rise of the robotexts: As new rules curbed spam calls, texts took off Slump for tech chops off chunk of Wall Street's winning week Trump stresses economy, border issues, 2020 election in supporting slate of Republican candidates Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Sunday, July 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Northern Arizona Wranglers knock out Tucson Sugar Skulls to advance to IFL Western Conference Championship against Rattlers

Pictured Wranglers wide receiver Imeek Watkins, back, defensive back Marquise Bridges (No. 1) and and wide receiver #8 Glen Gibbons Jr.(No. 8). (Northern Arizona Wranglers/Courtesy)

Pictured Wranglers wide receiver Imeek Watkins, back, defensive back Marquise Bridges (No. 1) and and wide receiver #8 Glen Gibbons Jr.(No. 8). (Northern Arizona Wranglers/Courtesy)

Tucker Welch, Northern Arizona Wranglers
Originally Published: July 24, 2022 11:06 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries