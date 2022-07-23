Obituary: Robert Walker

Robert Walker entered eternity June 22, 2022. He was born in New London, Connecticut on February 9, 1944. He was a resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona for more than 45 years, serving on the TriCities area police forces.

He served as the chief of police in Jerome, Arizona and was a decorated detective. He served as a judge in Jerome, Arizona. Robert served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a highly decorated soldier serving with the Delta Forces. He was a POW who returned to Vietnam after his imprisonment.

Robert's life was a life of service community and country. Robert is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his two daughters, Jacquelyn and Catherine, and his grandchildren, Andrew, Haley, Brianna, Nehemiah, Elijah, Amelia, and Eloise. Information provided by the family.