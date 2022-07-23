Obituary: Ronald Edward Klein

Ronald E. Klein, 79, of Dewey, Arizona, died July 18, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was born March 29, 1943, in Cuba City, Wisconsin to Alfred and Catherine (Reichling) Klein. Ron graduated from Cuba City High School in 1961, and then went on to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he received a degree in Mathematics and Economics in 1966. He then served over four years in the Air Force as a crew commander of a titan missile silo. While stationed at McConnell AFB in Wichita, Kansas, he met his wife, Shirley Huysman. Ron and Shirley were married on November 30, 1969.

Shortly after their marriage, they moved back to Darlington, Wisconsin, where Ron taught math for 7 years and started a rocket mini-class and orienteering program. He went on to work at Madison Metro Bus Company as a supervisor and scheduling coordinator until his retirement in 2001. Ron and Shirley raised two boys, Chris and Jeff. Ron loved the outdoors and nature, especially playing golf, Pickleball, tennis, fishing, and biking. He didn't miss a single Badgers or Packers game. He loved to read, watch birds, carve birds out of wood, and play card games. One of his greatest joys was following his grandchildren in whatever sport or activity they were involved in.

Surviving are his two sons, Christopher (Amy) Klein, Wichita, Kansas, and Jeffry (Maribeth) Klein, Phoenix, Arizona; four sisters, Jean (Dennis) Albrecht, Hartford, Wisconsin, Joan (friend, Nancy Wilsmann) Klein, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Gini (Rick) Nodolf, Janesville, Wisconsin, and Ann (Jack) Meyer, Tiffin, Iowa; one brother, Alan (Mary) Klein, Platteville, Wisconsin, and a brother-in-law, Chuck Misky, Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin; and six grandchildren: Grady Klein, Mara Klein, Griffin Klein, Callahan Klein, Evelyn Klein, and Aaron Klein.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Klein, his parents; a sister, Pauline Misky; a brother Dick Klein; and nephew Paul Albrecht. A private military service with honors will be 2 PM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Prescott National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be July 30 from 4:30-6:30 PM at Quailwood Community Center for family and close friends. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.