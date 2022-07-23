Obituary Notice: Florence D. Wisener

Rise of the robotexts: As new rules curbed spam calls, texts took off

Slump for tech chops off chunk of Wall Street's winning week

Trump stresses economy, border issues, 2020 election in supporting slate of Republican candidates

Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley

UPDATE: Bill Fire 100% contained on Williams Ranger District; Mountain Fire at 4 acres

Fish consumption advisory issued for Horsethief Basin Lake

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured

County opts to retain increased courthouse plaza user fees despite appeal from nonprofits

Dewey-Humboldt Town Council delays action on hiring permanent town manager

Prescott High’s Pride of Prescott Marching Band offers preview of new season Saturday