Obituary: Marie Ida Ulveling

Marie Ida Ulveling. (Courtesy)

Marie Ida Ulveling. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 23, 2022 5:17 p.m.

Marie Ida Ulveling, born the first child of Donald Long and Hope Long on 14 day of February 1938, she is survived by 3 children, 2 grand children, and 1 great grandchild.

She was married to Henry Burton Ulveling for 64 years; she was the owner operator of Bouquet Canyon Travel for many years. As a travel agent Marie and Hank traveled the globe everywhere from Mexico to China, Europe to Switzerland, Germany to Belgium. Basically everywhere but Russia.

Her beloved husband passed in November of 2021. She unfortunately suffered a major injury due to a car accident in February and could not recover from her injuries. She passed in her home, asleep with her family close by.

She will be loved forever.

