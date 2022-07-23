Obituary: Anna Rensi

Just like the song My Way sung by Frank Sinatra, Anna Rensi lived life her way. She lived a life that's full, she traveled each and every highway. And so much more than this, she did it her way. Perhaps this may have been the key ingredient to her long life of 107 years. Anna was born on April 15, 1915 in Prescott, Michigan and passed away on July 10, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.

Anna loved and appreciated her family and friends, had faith in God and truly enjoyed the life experience. She always wanted to have something to look forward to and although she remembered the past in detail, she choose to live in the present and look to the future.

Anna's gift to us will be how she stressed the importance of laughter in our lives and the ability of not taking ourselves too serious. She was an inspiration to many by being independent even with the challenges she bore.

We will certainly miss Anna's presence, but the good memories will no doubt bring a smile to each of us whose life has been touched by her.

Survived by three children, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Information provided by the family.