Fish consumption advisory issued for Horsethief Basin Lake

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a warning for Horsethief Basin Lake located on the Bradshaw Ranger District in Yavapai County. There has been a fish consumption advisory in effect since January 2021 and now the waterbody is being listed as impaired.

The Environmental Protection Agency will add Horsethief Basin as impaired by methylmercury in fish tissue to Arizona’s 2020-22 List of Impaired Waters under Clean Water Act, Section 303(d), according to a July 22 news release.

For Horsethief Basin Lake the pollutant is mercury in largemouth bass. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality recommends that adults limit consumption of these fish to 2.5 ounces (uncooked weight) per week, and children 12 and younger limit consumption to 2 ounces per month (uncooked weight).

This advisory does not limit the use of Horsethief Basin lake for fishing, bird watching or other recreational uses, authorities said.

For more information on fish, mercury and advisories, visit Arizona Game and Fish Department at https://www.azgfd.com/Fishing/FishConsumption/.

For more information, call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following them on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

