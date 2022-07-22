Fish consumption advisory issued for Horsethief Basin Lake
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a warning for Horsethief Basin Lake located on the Bradshaw Ranger District in Yavapai County. There has been a fish consumption advisory in effect since January 2021 and now the waterbody is being listed as impaired.
The Environmental Protection Agency will add Horsethief Basin as impaired by methylmercury in fish tissue to Arizona’s 2020-22 List of Impaired Waters under Clean Water Act, Section 303(d), according to a July 22 news release.
For Horsethief Basin Lake the pollutant is mercury in largemouth bass. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality recommends that adults limit consumption of these fish to 2.5 ounces (uncooked weight) per week, and children 12 and younger limit consumption to 2 ounces per month (uncooked weight).
This advisory does not limit the use of Horsethief Basin lake for fishing, bird watching or other recreational uses, authorities said.
For more information on fish, mercury and advisories, visit Arizona Game and Fish Department at https://www.azgfd.com/Fishing/FishConsumption/.
For more information, call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.
Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following them on Facebook and Twitter.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- 10-Airstream short-term rental village near downtown Prescott gets OK from P&Z
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 19, 2022
- Postponed Trump rally in Prescott Valley now scheduled for Friday, July 22
- Jessica Hall announces resignation from Prescott City Council
- Stop yelling at tourists, say police in Arizona destination
- Need2Know: Memaw’s Wild Herbs celebrates grand opening in Prescott Valley; Sammies Burger Joint opens at North Highway 89 and Willow Lake Road roundabout; Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona seeks...
- CDC: Yavapai among 10 Arizona counties with high COVID-19 community levels
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: