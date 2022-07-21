Obituary: Sylvia “Susie” Morton
Sylvia “Susie” Morton of Prescott Valley, Arizona, stepped into heaven to be with her Lord on June 8, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, at 84. Susie was born Sylvia Laurena Labon on May 2, 1938 to the late Albert and Gladys (Saunders) Labon in Detroit Michigan.
Susie was an accomplished pastel portrait artist but above that she had a beautiful spirit, she loved her family and friends dearly, and the Lord Jesus with all her heart. She will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on August 6, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Vineyard Church, 9100 N Poquito Valley Rd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86315.
Information provided by the family.
