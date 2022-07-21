Obituary: Stanley Mathew Culligan

Stanley Mathew Culligan, 94, of Dewey, Arizona, died July 18, 2022. Stan passed away peacefully in his home. At 94, his body just wore out. Stan was born October 11, 1927, in San Francisco, California to Frank and Lily Culligan. He was raised in San Francisco, but moved to Napa, California when he became a teacher in 1954. He and his wife Barbara (Bobbie) lived there until moving to Dewey in 2004.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughter Theresa (Terri) Crisp and 8 grandchildren and many great, and great great grandchildren.

Stan, although born in the city, was a country boy at heart and lived his whole adult life in the country with many animals. He was a world renowned Racing Pigeon Fancier and had many “Pigeon Friends” from all over the world. Stan was a teacher in Napa, California for his whole career, teaching shop classes and history at the middle and high school levels.

In his forties, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints, and was dedicated to his faith for the rest of his life. He also became a football recruiter for BYU for many years. Stan was the kind of person who considered everyone a friend and was loved by all who knew him. He loved his family and did everything he could to support them in all their endeavors. He lived a good, and long life, and we know he is now with his loved ones. But he will be sorely missed by those of us still here.

Funeral Services are Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints, 7885 Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ at 2 pm. Internment: Arizona Veterans Cemetery at Camp Navajo in Bellemont, Arizona.