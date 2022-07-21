Obituary: Bobby Eugene Goff

On July 17, 2022, Bobby Eugene Goff passed away peacefully in Prescott, Arizona surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Calexico, California in January of 1937 to John and Mildred Goff. He married Margaret Simpson in September of 1959 in El Centro, California. Together, they raised four children after moving to Brawley, California.

Bob served his country as a tank driver in the U.S. Army National Guard. Following his service, he worked for the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in Brawley for 17 years. Later, he transitioned to the Imperial County Road District where he rose to the position of foreman from which he retired in 1999.

Upon retirement, Bob and Margaret relocated to Prescott, Arizona. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Bob was active in his church, volunteered at the Veterans Hospital in Prescott, and enjoyed helping his neighbors. Bob loved gardening, fishing and hunting with his children, traveling in his RV, walking with his friends, and eating ice cream. Bob touched the lives of so many people. His heart of compassion towards others led him to be there for anyone who needed help. It was his passion for helping his family, neighbors, and friends that will not be forgotten. Bob’s love of the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior inspired him to serve others, and his compassion was evident in all that he did.

Bob was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed greatly.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara (Richard) Escarcega. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Goff, brother, Alton (Diana) Goff, his children Debra Goff, Carolyn (Tom) Kramer, Douglas (Erin) Goff, and Christopher (Jody) Goff; his grandchildren Todd (Kelly) Williams, Joshua (Meagan) Williams, Matthew Hensley, Eric Kramer, Emmi Kramer, Bryce Goff, Tristyn Goff, Jonathan Goff, Scott Goff, and Rylee Goff; and 6 great-grandchildren as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held on July 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunrise Funeral Home located at 8167 E. Hwy 69, Prescott Valley, Arizona, with reception to follow. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, California on Wednesday, July 27, at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Institute for Cancer Research.



Information provided by family.