Obituary: Bobby Eugene Goff

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured County opts to retain increased courthouse plaza user fees despite appeal from nonprofits Dewey-Humboldt Town Council delays action on hiring permanent town manager Prescott High’s Pride of Prescott Marching Band offers preview of new season Saturday 12 local teens graduate from 2022 PVPD Youth Police Academy Catch 22 — Day 22: Mesa woman wanted for child abuse and three counts of aggravated DUI Arizona in Brief: Mesa couple accused of child abuse; no food or running water Lightning results in 2 new fire starts on Williams Ranger District Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony Catch 22 — Day 21: Man wanted for probation violation on sex abuse charges

Subscribe Now
Friday, July 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Bobby Eugene Goff

Bobby Eugene Goff

Bobby Eugene Goff

Originally Published: July 21, 2022 9:02 p.m.

On July 17, 2022, Bobby Eugene Goff passed away peacefully in Prescott, Arizona surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Calexico, California in January of 1937 to John and Mildred Goff. He married Margaret Simpson in September of 1959 in El Centro, California. Together, they raised four children after moving to Brawley, California.

Bob served his country as a tank driver in the U.S. Army National Guard. Following his service, he worked for the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in Brawley for 17 years. Later, he transitioned to the Imperial County Road District where he rose to the position of foreman from which he retired in 1999.

Upon retirement, Bob and Margaret relocated to Prescott, Arizona. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Bob was active in his church, volunteered at the Veterans Hospital in Prescott, and enjoyed helping his neighbors. Bob loved gardening, fishing and hunting with his children, traveling in his RV, walking with his friends, and eating ice cream. Bob touched the lives of so many people. His heart of compassion towards others led him to be there for anyone who needed help. It was his passion for helping his family, neighbors, and friends that will not be forgotten. Bob’s love of the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior inspired him to serve others, and his compassion was evident in all that he did.

Bob was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed greatly.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara (Richard) Escarcega. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Goff, brother, Alton (Diana) Goff, his children Debra Goff, Carolyn (Tom) Kramer, Douglas (Erin) Goff, and Christopher (Jody) Goff; his grandchildren Todd (Kelly) Williams, Joshua (Meagan) Williams, Matthew Hensley, Eric Kramer, Emmi Kramer, Bryce Goff, Tristyn Goff, Jonathan Goff, Scott Goff, and Rylee Goff; and 6 great-grandchildren as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held on July 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunrise Funeral Home located at 8167 E. Hwy 69, Prescott Valley, Arizona, with reception to follow. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, California on Wednesday, July 27, at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Institute for Cancer Research.

Information provided by family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries