Lightning results in 2 new fire starts on Williams Ranger District

This morning, July 21, crews are responding to two new fire starts on the Williams Ranger District.

A lightning storm passing through the area Wednesday night started a new fire on the northeast side of Bill Williams Mountain’s steep slope area, according to a news release. It was reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. The Bill Fire is currently at three-tenths of an acre. Smoke is visible from town. Crews hiked up from the ski area early Thursday morning and responded with a full suppression strategy. Six firefighters built line around the fire and are now mopping up.

Additionally, a new start was reported Wednesday night on the southwest side of Sitgreaves Mountain, above 8,000 feet elevation. Two engines are responding to assess this fire and are implementing a full suppression strategy.

For information about the Kaibab National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or follow @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter; or call Williams Ranger District at 928-635-5600.