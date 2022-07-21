OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 22: Mesa woman wanted for child abuse and three counts of aggravated DUI

Catch 22 — Day 22: Mesa woman wanted for child abuse and three counts of aggravated DUI

Olivia Begay is sought by law enforcement for child abuse and three counts of aggravated DUI. (Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

Olivia Begay is sought by law enforcement for child abuse and three counts of aggravated DUI. (Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 21, 2022 6:57 p.m.

It’s Day 22 and the final day of this running of Yavapai Silent Witness’s Catch 22 program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Olivia Begay.

On Nov. 15, 2018, Begay was stopped by a Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Officer near Milepost 216 on Highway 260. The officer stopped her after watching her drive erratically and going off the road several times.

Upon contacting Begay, the officer observed she was very confused, was having trouble keeping her eyes open and appeared to be impaired by alcohol. The officer also noticed there was a small child in the back seat.

A preliminary breath test showed Begay had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.307. She was arrested and the 6-year-old child was turned over to family members.

Begay now has a warrant for child abuse and three counts of aggravated DUI.

She is a 43-year-old Native American, 5-foot-2, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in the 1200 block of West Mesa Drive in Mesa.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Begay could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

