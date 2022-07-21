Adoption Spotlight: Johnie W.
Originally Published: July 21, 2022 7:36 p.m.
Johnie is an active and chatty boy who loves superheroes, building things with Legos, playing outside and watching educational programs like Animal Kingdom. At school, his favorite subjects are science and math. Get to know Johnie and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
