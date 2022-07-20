Prescott, Humboldt, Chino Valley will have 14 candidates competing for seven seats in Nov. 8 election

The field of candidates for the tri-city area school district Governing Board seats is now official — with fewer candidates than started yet still plenty of competitors for limited four-year, and one two-year, seats to be on the November 8 ballot.

There is no primary in the nonpartisan Governing Board races.

The Prescott Unified School District Governing Board race has attracted the most candidates — seven candidates with five for the two, four-year seats and two for the two-year seat. The five candidates for the four-year seats are: Michele Hamer, Andy Nelson, Brooks Compton, Jane Robertson and Stan Goligoski. For the two-year seats, Linda Conn is challenging incumbent Sarah Vincent. An early candidate, Diane Boman, withdrew from the race, and Daniel Yamauchi did not file his petitions by the July 11 deadline.

In the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board race, there are two, four-year seats on the ballots. Incumbent Ryan Gray is seeking one of those seats and there are three challengers for the other seat: Timothy McGhee, Brianne Wolcott and Lyana Mazon. Three others, Gina Bodman, Brandon Watkins and Shana Lujan either withdrew or did not file the required petitions.

In Chino Valley, Governing Board President Cyndi Thomas is seeking re-election to one of two, four-year seats with two candidates for the other seat: David Perey and Marcia Hilborn.

The Yavapai College Board incumbent is the sole candidate for the board’s one, six-year seat and Marty Grossman is the sole candidate as the Humboldt representative on the Mountain Institute Career Technical Education District. The other filed candidate for that seat Dave Perkins withdrew.

The platforms for a number of the candidates, with election newcomers outweighing incumbents in these races, reflect concern that district public schools are encouraging instruction that endorses critical race theory despite state and local education leaders’ professions that such instruction is not part of Arizona’s core standards. Some, too, suggest “social and emotional learning” is a buzz term to disguise indoctrination of students with values in contrast to those taught in their homes.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 school closings and health protocols, some candidate parents and grandparents say they want to guarantee more parental influence on their children’s education.

Many of these first-time office seekers are competing against fellow candidates, some incumbents and some career educators, who suggest they rather focus on a bigger picture rooted in the reality of what is happening in district schools. They contend they want to propel schools forward with resources that will further academic growth, allow for stimulating curriculum and the ability to offer comprehensive school choices and instruction suited to meet the needs of a diverse student community.

While some of the new candidates believe too much money has been spent on staffing, their competitor candidates argue this area must be mindful of state and national competition to retain and recruit highly qualified professionals. Beyond the incumbents, some candidates said they opted to enter the race to protect against those who want to undermine the proud heritage of districts vested in providing comprehensive learning opportunities for a diverse student community.

These are excerpts of candidate platforms statements:

Prescott Unified:

Michele Hamer: A retired marketing and management entrepreneur and Prescott Unified school district volunteer who thinks the district needs new leadership with a fresh vision for the future.

“I feel the leadership at PUSD has lost their direction and are no longer delivering the academic education these students deserve.” She is opposed to “pet” curriculums that do not propel student progress, favors transparency and data-driven decision making and investing in high-caliber teaching professionals.

Andy Nelson: A chiropractor and parent of six children, Nelson’s campaign Facebook page bears one of his children-devised slogans: “Parent With a Spine.”

Nelson said his candidacy is all about assuring parents’ have a voice in their children’s education and funding is invested so that the district keeps and attracts “the best for our children” and offers “creative and innovative electives able to challenge them to compete in a world economy.” He is opposed to any curriculum rooted in principles related to critical race theory.

Brooks Compton:

A semi-retired entrepreneur and single father, Compton’s slogan is “Trust through Transparency!” He said he is opposed to any curriculum connected to critical race theory, social and emotional learning and gender identity issues. He wants a return to a focus on core academics rather than “progressive” ideology.” “The PUSD administration must be held accountable for the politicization of our children’s education.”

Jane Robertson: A retired Arizona Educator of the Year active with the district’s Education Foundation, Robertson said she sees a role on the board as the next trajectory of her journey to elevate education in Prescott. The longtime Abia Judd first grade teacher said her career offered insight into how to interact with the entire education community – students, parents, teachers, and district leaders – to assure children become successful leaders of tomorrow. She said she is a believer that “dialogue is always more important than consensus.”

Stan Goligoski: A retired U.S. Army officer and former executive director of the Yavapai County Education Service Agency, Goligoski is a Prescott High alum and parent running to “prevent outside negative and popular influences from infiltrating our schools, to keep our children and teachers safe, and continue to send well-rounded, informed, and confident young men and women out into the workplace and higher levels of education.” He said he stands on his record of contributions to his city, his state and nation. He assures his family bleeds “blue and gold.”

Linda Conn: Two-year seat: A veteran law enforcement professional, elementary educator, counselor, artist and civic activist, Conn said she wants to translate her skills into promoting a classical education, with expanded career education opportunities, that promotes academic competence. She vows to “scour the curriculum to remove critical race theory, social emotional learning, inappropriate gender dysphoria and sex curriculum, and anything else that distracts from academic achievement and sound management of the district’s finances and resources.”

Sarah Vincent: Two-year seat: The appointed incumbent, Vincent is the education director at The Highlands Center for Natural History and a new mother who believes a board members’ job is to take the “10,000 foot view of ensuring accountability and oversight, as well as providing informed, respectful discussion that accounts for the will of the voters, and the wisdom of the district leadership and staff.” She pledges to advocate for local control and adequate funding and adhere to the district’s strategic plan. Most importantly, she said, her goal is to “prioritize a student-centered approach in every decision I make.”

Humboldt Unified School District:

Timothy McGhee: An Air Force veteran, family nurse practitioner and parent, McGhee said he wants to ensure governing board member’ decisions are rooted in the will of parents. He opposes politicization of education, with his focus to be on ensuring the district provides a core academic education that equips students for the world beyond. He said he objects to the indoctrination of children, or allowing education to fall into the hands of “ideologists whose only desire is to indoctrinate our children into ideologists like themselves.” (no photo submitted)

Brianne Wolcott: A Humboldt mother, Wolcott said she has three reasons for running for a seat: “Each of them share a last name with me…” In the midst of the pandemic, and the residual aftermath, she said her eyes were opened to academic and system deficiencies she believes must be challenged and changed. She vows to be a voice for families uncomfortable with the district’s educational direction.

“As the saying goes, “Nothing changes if nothing changes. I am to be the change.”

Lyana Mazon: A Humboldt parent of four and 2006 Bradshaw Mountain High School graduate, Mazon said in a statement posted on the Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum that she no longer wants to sit on the educational “sideline.” She said she wants to be sure parents have a voice in district decisions. “For too long our local boards have gone unchecked and for the most part it’s been OK, but the radical ideology that has presented itself of late is far too detrimental!”

Ryan Gray: An incumbent and technology integration manager at Yavapai College who served two, past terms as board president, Gray’s tenure coincided with the global pandemic and the unprecedented aftermath, including the hiring of the current Superintendent John Pothast and the debates over school closings, masks and other COVID-19 protocols. Gray was an advocate for the failed effort to pass a $30 million bond a year ago to garner dollars to upgrade facilities and programs in the district. A parent, Gray has long been an outspoken advocate for students, faculty and staff, and voted to endorse the district’s adoption of personalized instruction this year.

Chino Valley Unified:

David Perey: A 44-year career educator, Perey said he wants to help cultivate “strong academic programs, art and music programs, career and educational opportunities … support of teachers and connections with parents and the community.” “I would like to ensure that every Chino Valley child is provided with an opportunity to become strong, independent, and critical thinking individuals with an educational foundation in language, math, science, history and civics.” He said he wants to be able to have resources so they can “attract the best and brightest, pay them, support them, and expect them to do the job.”

Marcia Hilborn: A three-decade educator with a special education focus who has worked in the local district, Chino Valley schools, Hilborn said she is seeking this position to assure children are not exposed to the effects of critical race theory or social emotional learning indoctrination. “I feel that if children are taught the original document of the (U.S.) Constitution and understand their rights as American citizens, there is no need to promote artificial interpretations that inflame racism, not heal it.”

Cyndi Thomas: Incumbent Governing Board president and the town community services director, Thomas said she is seeking a third term because “I believe that the vitality of our community lies in our children; we need to help facilitate our school children to grow up into responsible, mature adults who will become the next leaders of our beautiful Chino Valley community.” The “wild world of school board meetings” near and far these days did not lead her to step away from the process, but she said it made her all the more resolved to “serve and lead.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041 or email nhutson@prescottaz.com.

Candidate info

For more information on the candidates, visit the election website for the Yavapai County Education Service Agency at www.ycesa.com. The final date to submit a candidate statement is Sept. 21.