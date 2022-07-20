Obituary: Toby Leigh Howard
Originally Published: July 20, 2022 10:19 p.m.
Toby Leigh Howard born March 2, 1980, passed away July 15, 2022. Beloved son of Dale C. Howard of Cornville, Arizona and Lucy Greenwalt of Surry, Maine.
Rest in Peace.
Information provided by family.
Most Read
- 10-Airstream short-term rental village near downtown Prescott gets OK from P&Z
- YCSO asks for public’s help finding investigative lead in aggravated assault in Dewey
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
- Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez
- Pioneer Parkway roundabout work set to get started next week
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 19, 2022
- Jessica Hall announces resignation from Prescott City Council
- Stop yelling at tourists, say police in Arizona destination
- Need2Know: Memaw’s Wild Herbs celebrates grand opening in Prescott Valley; Sammies Burger Joint opens at North Highway 89 and Willow Lake Road roundabout; Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona seeks...
- Driver survives vehicle rollover into boulders on Iron Springs Road near Prescott, thanks to seat belt
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: