Obituary: Thomas Scott Bentley
Thomas Scott Bentley, Jr, 89, passed away on July 15, 2022.
Tom was a lifelong Arizonan, the only son of Thomas Scott Bentley and Mabel Ellen (Saylor) Bentley.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Ruth Frances Nelson Bentley on November 1, 2012. Tom was a banker, working for Valley National Bank, living in several Arizona communities throughout his career. He was active in Rotary and the Lion’s Club and he volunteered with the American Lung Association at the national level as well as being active with the United Methodist Church in his communities and the district and General Conference of the Church.
Tom is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lin and Robert Keeling of El Paso, Texas and daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Stuart Denike of Prescott, Arizona, granddaughter Melissa Denike Goodman (Cody) and grandsons Matthew and Andrew Denike (Maggie), all of Phoenix, Arizona. No service is scheduled. Memorial donations may be given to your local hospice organization or to the American Lung Association.
