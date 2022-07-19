Obituary Notice: Kenneth C Kuhnke
Originally Published: July 19, 2022 9:20 p.m.
Kenneth C Kuhnke, born January 24, 1949, in Denver, Colorado, passed away June 27, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to David’s Desert Chapel Funeral Home.
