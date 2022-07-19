Adoption Spotlight: Gabriel J.
Originally Published: July 19, 2022 6:54 p.m.
Gabriel’s incredible sense of humor and giant smile light up any room! An active boy with lots of friends, there’s no shortage of things he loves, from basketball and zombie tag to Legos, Mexican food and the Dodgers. Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
