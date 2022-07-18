Social Security services for the Hispanic community
For nearly 90 years, Social Security has provided financial protection to communities throughout the United States, including the Hispanic community.
Today, our retirement, disability, and survivors benefits are an important source of income for Hispanics. Our Spanish-language website, www.ssa.gov/espanol, provides information for those whose primary language is Spanish. There, people can learn how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage their benefits, and much more.
We also provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones. Popular topics include:
• Retirement, disability, and survivors benefits.
• Medicare.
• Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
• Social Security cards.
• Fraud and scams.
• Appeals.
• Benefits for children.
• Payments outside the U.S.
Customers who prefer to conduct business in Spanish can reach a Spanish-speaking representative at 1-800-772-1213. Please share these resources with friends and family who may need them.
J. Dyer is the Social Security district manager in Prescott.
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
- 10-Airstream short-term rental village near downtown Prescott gets OK from P&Z
- YCSO asks for public’s help finding investigative lead in aggravated assault in Dewey
- Pioneer Parkway roundabout work set to get started next week
- Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- Jessica Hall announces resignation from Prescott City Council
- Driver survives vehicle rollover into boulders on Iron Springs Road near Prescott, thanks to seat belt
- Stop yelling at tourists, say police in Arizona destination
- Obituary: Bonnie Grace Peterson-Carroll
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: