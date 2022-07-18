New 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline goes live

The new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, transitioned from its previous 10-digit phone number to the 988 dialing code on July 16, a Prescott Police news release stated.

This 988 number provides compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress, including, but not limited to, thoughts of suicide or substance abuse.

People in crisis can call or text 988 or use the webchat available at 988lifeline.org.

The Lifeline’s goals include providing immediate, confidential counseling to someone in distress; de-escalating suicidal or distressed thoughts; and connecting people with local resources, when appropriate.

The Lifeline provides a network of 200-plus independent crisis centers across the U.S. and its territories. These centers are staffed by trained crisis counselors who are supervised during every shift by a licensed mental-health professional. They adhere to evidence-based protocols to de-escalate feelings of crisis. National back-up centers, Spanish-language centers and centers answering chats and texts are also available.

—The Daily Courier