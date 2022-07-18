New 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline goes live
The new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, transitioned from its previous 10-digit phone number to the 988 dialing code on July 16, a Prescott Police news release stated.
This 988 number provides compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress, including, but not limited to, thoughts of suicide or substance abuse.
People in crisis can call or text 988 or use the webchat available at 988lifeline.org.
The Lifeline’s goals include providing immediate, confidential counseling to someone in distress; de-escalating suicidal or distressed thoughts; and connecting people with local resources, when appropriate.
The Lifeline provides a network of 200-plus independent crisis centers across the U.S. and its territories. These centers are staffed by trained crisis counselors who are supervised during every shift by a licensed mental-health professional. They adhere to evidence-based protocols to de-escalate feelings of crisis. National back-up centers, Spanish-language centers and centers answering chats and texts are also available.
—The Daily Courier
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
- 10-Airstream short-term rental village near downtown Prescott gets OK from P&Z
- YCSO asks for public’s help finding investigative lead in aggravated assault in Dewey
- Pioneer Parkway roundabout work set to get started next week
- Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- Jessica Hall announces resignation from Prescott City Council
- Driver survives vehicle rollover into boulders on Iron Springs Road near Prescott, thanks to seat belt
- Stop yelling at tourists, say police in Arizona destination
- Obituary: Bonnie Grace Peterson-Carroll
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: