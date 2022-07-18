Catch 22 - Day 19: Phoenix man wanted on weapons charges
It’s Day 19 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Nicholas Tyler Johnson.
On June 9, 2020, a suspect fired shots at a residence in the 4200 block of North Papago Lane in Prescott Valley. No suspects were found at the time of the incident. On June 10, officers were able to locate Nicholas Johnson, the owner of the gun used in the crime, in the area of Navajo and Frontage roads in Prescott Valley. Johnson was still in possession of the gun. The gun was found to be stolen out of Phoenix. In addition, Johnson was a prohibited possessor prohibited by law to possess the firearm.
Johnson is now wanted on a warrant for weapons misconduct and a separate warrant for auto theft and burglary from another case.
Johnson is described as a 23-year-old white man, 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
His last known address was in the 14000 block of North Black Canyon in Phoenix.
Anyone providing information leading to Johnson’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
- 10-Airstream short-term rental village near downtown Prescott gets OK from P&Z
- YCSO asks for public’s help finding investigative lead in aggravated assault in Dewey
- Pioneer Parkway roundabout work set to get started next week
- Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- Jessica Hall announces resignation from Prescott City Council
- Driver survives vehicle rollover into boulders on Iron Springs Road near Prescott, thanks to seat belt
- Stop yelling at tourists, say police in Arizona destination
- Obituary: Bonnie Grace Peterson-Carroll
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: