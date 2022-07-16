Obituary: Wilson (Jack) John Sieffert

Wilson (Jack) John Sieffert, age 65 passed away on June 21, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 25, 1956 in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jeanne. He is survived by his wife Robin; brother Robert (Deborah); nieces Rachel and Caroline; nephew Ted (Andrea); and great-nephew Charles.

Jack was a true Samaritan, and was an integral part of bringing the Marley House hospice from conception to reality. He was a hero to many.

Jack loved boating, white water rafting, riding his motorcycle, hiking and so many things. Jack lived, loved and laughed. He inspired us all to be our best selves.

Donations may be sent to the Good Samaritan Society, Marley House Hospice, 1065 Ruth St. Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the family.