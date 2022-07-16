Obituary: Wilson (Jack) John Sieffert

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Postponed Trump rally in Prescott Valley now scheduled for Friday, July 22 Catch-22 — Day 17: Peoria woman wanted on assault, disorderly conduct charges $150 rebate for water re-circulators added to Prescott’s water conservation plan D-H Town Council directs staffers to form steering committee for General Plan’s Phase 2 update CDC: Yavapai among 10 Arizona counties with high COVID-19 community levels Need2Know: Memaw’s Wild Herbs celebrates grand opening in Prescott Valley; Sammies Burger Joint opens at North Highway 89 and Willow Lake Road roundabout; Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona seeks... BBB, Go Daddy accepting applications from small businesses for Main St. Accelerator Program Cash-strapped drivers scammed with fake gift cards for gas, BBB reports House advances two abortion-rights bills, but prospects dim in Senate Catch 22 - Day 16: $1,000 offered for info leading to Mansfield's arrest

Subscribe Now
Saturday, July 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Wilson (Jack) John Sieffert

Wilson (Jack) John Sieffert. (Courtesy)

Wilson (Jack) John Sieffert. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 16, 2022 8:09 p.m.

Wilson (Jack) John Sieffert, age 65 passed away on June 21, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 25, 1956 in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jeanne. He is survived by his wife Robin; brother Robert (Deborah); nieces Rachel and Caroline; nephew Ted (Andrea); and great-nephew Charles.

Jack was a true Samaritan, and was an integral part of bringing the Marley House hospice from conception to reality. He was a hero to many.

Jack loved boating, white water rafting, riding his motorcycle, hiking and so many things. Jack lived, loved and laughed. He inspired us all to be our best selves.

Donations may be sent to the Good Samaritan Society, Marley House Hospice, 1065 Ruth St. Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries